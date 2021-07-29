Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.