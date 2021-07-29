This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Details on the National Weather Service warning and a projected change coming up.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Illinois.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of poor air quality
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 65-…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. We will see c…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Decatur's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…