Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.