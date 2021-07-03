 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News