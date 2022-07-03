 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 75-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

