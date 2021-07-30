Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.