Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.