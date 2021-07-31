Jul. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.