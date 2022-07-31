For the drive home in Decatur: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Illinois Wednesday, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
The best chance of rain today looks like the morning hours, but a cold front arriving this evening will keep the rain chance going thru Thursday. Severe storms can't be ruled out in southern Illinois.
Showers and storms will remain to our south today with below normal temps. Rain will be returning though. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps in our weekend forecast.
Watch now: Not much rain in central Illinois, but a chance for severe storms and flooding in southern Illinois
Just isolated activity for central Illinois Thursday, but severe storms and flooding are possible in southern Illinois today and tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and how much will fall here.
Watch now: Sunday cold front will bring heat relief for some in Illinois and small chance for severe storms
A cold front will be working across the state today bringing scattered showers and storms. A few could be severe. Full details on the the threats, timing, and temperatures in our latest forecast.
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain …
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It s…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's conditions a…
This evening in Decatur: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall ne…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.