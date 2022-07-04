Jul. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 76 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.