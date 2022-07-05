For the drive home in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Watch now: Warming up Wednesday, even hotter for Thursday and Friday in central and southern Illinois
Not only will temperatures be climbing in the days ahead, but the humidity will be as well. Find out what it's going to feel like and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday…
Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. W…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday.…