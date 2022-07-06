 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

