For the drive home in Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely in central and southern Illinois Friday and Saturday with a small chance of severe storms
A slow moving cold front will bring a good chance of rain and possibly a few severe storms Friday and Saturday. What about Sunday and the Fourth of July? Here's your holiday weekend forecast.
Small chance of rain across central and southern Illinois today, but the heat will be the bigger story. Even hotter for Tuesday with a chance for severe weather coming back as well. Full details here.
A cold front will be pushing across central and southern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening. Until it arrives though, hot and humid. See how hot it will feel and track the rain here.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 77F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday.…