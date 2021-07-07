This evening in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
