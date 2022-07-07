Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
