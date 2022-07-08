Decatur's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
