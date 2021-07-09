This evening in Decatur: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low around 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Decatur will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Watch now: Central Illinois won't feel Tropical Storm Elsa remnants, but storms are back in the forecast
Central Illinois will be dry until a chance of thunderstorms begins Wednesday, continuing into the weekend.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
Thunderstorms and high winds are likely on Saturday and into Sunday in Decatur and Macon County.