Jul. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.