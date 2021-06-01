Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
This is a developing story from the newsroom. Severe storms are being tracked across region.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but a low pressure system on Thursday could bring the potential for damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service in Lincoln issued a hazardous weather outlook for Monday and the remainder of the week.
