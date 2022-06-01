Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Overcast with showers at times. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.