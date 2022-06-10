Decatur's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mp…