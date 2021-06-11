For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents of heat and humid on Friday
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
