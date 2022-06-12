This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecas…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mp…