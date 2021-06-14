For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
