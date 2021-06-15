Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
