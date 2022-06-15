Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.