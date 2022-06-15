Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: No relief from the heat, exceptionally hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well
The heat wave continues across central and southern Illinois. Not only are high temperatures going to be near record levels, but the humidity is going to stay high. Here's how hot it's going to feel.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecas…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. …
