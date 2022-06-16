Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
While a couple of severe storms are possible in central Illinois Monday, the bigger story is the heat wave that will last through Wednesday. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Good chance of rain Friday, but looking drier and warmer for the weekend in central and southern Illinois
Showers and storms are the story today, but as rain chances drop, our temperatures will build. See how warm it will get this weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: No relief from the heat, exceptionally hot temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well
The heat wave continues across central and southern Illinois. Not only are high temperatures going to be near record levels, but the humidity is going to stay high. Here's how hot it's going to feel.
The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecas…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 72F. …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.