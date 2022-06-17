Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.