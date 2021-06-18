Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94.79. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents of heat and humid on Friday
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
