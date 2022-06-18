Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.