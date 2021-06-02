This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
