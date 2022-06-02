Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
