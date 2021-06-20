Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Decatur's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.