Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
