Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house with…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Decatur's evening forecast: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds WSW a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot tem…
Decatur's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. …