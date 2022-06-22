Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.