Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.