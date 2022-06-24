Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.