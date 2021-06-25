Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
