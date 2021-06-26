Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening in Decatur: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.