For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Monday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
