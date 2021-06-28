Decatur's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency crews were busy late Friday and early Saturday rescuing people swept up or stranded by flash flooding across Central Illinois, including on Bloomington-Normal streets that were under 3 to 4 feet of water in places.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
National Weather Service is warning Central Illinois residents to be cautious during flash flood watch
Thunderstorms and high winds are likely on Saturday and into Sunday in Decatur and Macon County.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Piatt, DeWitt, south central McLean and northern Macon Counties until 9:30 p.m.
Strong to severe storms are possible across Central Illinois this weekend. Read the details:
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. It's li…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …