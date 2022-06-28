Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
