Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

This evening's outlook for Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.