Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
