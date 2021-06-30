For the drive home in Decatur: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
