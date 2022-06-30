Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.