 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Herald & Review is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Vieweg Real Estate

Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

For the drive home in Decatur: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News