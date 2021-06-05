Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mainly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.