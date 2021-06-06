For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
