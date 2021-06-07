This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect per…
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Decatur area should …
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahe…