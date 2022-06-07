This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Decatur folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
