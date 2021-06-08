Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
