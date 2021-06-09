Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of a hazardous weather outlook.
Plus a look at the weekend forecast.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. H…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Scattered s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect per…
National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday.
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahe…